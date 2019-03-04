Yeshivat Elon Moreh's unique campaign

With blessings of, "May G-d be with you!" Yeshivat Elon Moreh and its various institutions begin collecting funds to expand Kfar Tapuach's Yeshivat Avinoam, build a new study hall in Elon Moreh's high school yeshiva, and renovate the study hall in the post-high school yeshiva - as well as publish Rabbi Elyakim Levanon's new book "Peace in Your Tent" and begin other projects to increase Torah study and Jewish presence in the Samaria mountains.

Yeshivat Elon Moreh has been working for over 30 years in the area around Shechem (Nablus), the city of Joseph the Righteous, about whom it is said, "Listen to a dream and explain it." To dream and realize the dream is the power of Joseph, and this is what the staff of Elon Moreh's yeshiva are trying to do, under Rabbi Levanon's leadership. For thirty years already, they have been dreaming and realizing their dreams, settling Samaria and lighting up the world with the Torah's redeeming light.

In order to continue realizing the dream, the yeshiva needs to raise 4 million NIS ($1,103,418) - all of which will go directly to adding another level to the yeshiva's unique and pioneering Torah path.

Today, the fundraising campaign begins - and every dollar you give is doubled. Yeshivat Elon Moreh has found generous donors, who promised to double every donation. Without any effort, you can spread and honor Torah, becoming full partners in the growth and Jewish settlement of Samaria, and foiling the dangerous plans to destroy the settlements and the voice of Torah in Samaria's mountains.

How can you help?

Come be partners with Joseph the Righteous! Let's dream together and realize our dreams together. May G-d be with you! Together, we will climb to the next level.

