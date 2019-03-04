Hotovely: Decision not to broadcast Netanyahu speech puzzling

Likud furious at decision by Elections Committee Chairman that Netanyahu's speech not be broadcast live on television.

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely responds to the decision not to broadcast the Prime Minister's speech tonight over the media.

"The anachronistic Propaganda Law is not relevant to 2019 when there's constant propaganda in all the media and social networks. The decision this evening not to broadcast Netanyahu's speech while all the while covering Blue and White is a bit puzzling," Hotovely wrote on Twitter.

Flash 90 Hotovely

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded to the decision and said: "Every evening the leftist propaganda channels give a full platform to the left-wing party of Lapid and Gantz, but only in the case of the Likud is it 'election propaganda'."

Elections Committee Chairman Judge Chanan Meltzer said Netanyahu's speech would be broadcast on television with a 10-minute delay, and that in those minutes the broadcasting organization editors would review the speech as it happens and decide whether it is news or election propaganda. This, following a petition by the Labor Party.