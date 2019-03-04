Court orders Finance Minister to agree to raise dairy prices

Israel's Supreme Court on Monday approved a proposed 3.4% price hike for price-controlled dairy products, and ordered Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon (Kulanu) and Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel (Jewish Home) to adopt the Price Committee's proposal.

The court also ordered the Finance Ministry to pay the Tnuva dairy giant a total of 25,000 NIS, since Kahlon refused to sign the price amendment proposed by the Committee last year.

In February, the State agreed to raise the price of price-controlled dairy products.

In November, the Finance Ministry told the Supreme Court that dairy prices should rise no more than 1.5%, if at all.

Tnuva has promised not to raise the price of dairy until after Pesach (Passover).