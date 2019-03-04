'Blue and White will force haredim to draft'

The "Blue and White" party led by Benny Gantz and MK Yair Lapid would demand haredim enlist in the IDF and learn the core curriculum, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

The site added that Blue and White has promised to work to pass the Draft Law proposed by the Defense Ministry.

The law passed its first Knesset reading last year, but was never brought for its second and third readings due to opposition by the haredi parties.

Blue and White would also attempt to force independent haredi schools to teach the core curriculum, the site said. Such a law was approved while Lapid's Yesh Atid was in the coalition, but the haredi parties forced the law to be dropped before it could be implemented.

The party platform also includes allowing buses to operate on Shabbat (Sabbath - ed.) and allowing LGBTQ individuals to become parents by using an Israeli surrogate.

Currently, surrogacy is limited to situations in which a woman cannot carry a child due to proven medical reasons. The waiting list to become parents through surrogacy is several years long, and many infertile couples choose to hire surrogates abroad.