Itamar Ben Gvir: 'The crazy Left is breaking records'

Otzma Yehudit Knesset candidate Attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir told Arutz Sheva he is convinced the petitions submitted to disqualify Otzma will be rejected by the Elections Committee.

"Shafir Shafir, the Meretz faction, and the Reform Center approached the election committee, which is scheduled to hold a discussion on Wednesday. It's just insane; the Crazy Left breaks every record. After all, Dr. Ben-Ari was a Knesset Member for four years. Jewish power in 2013 competed in the elections and no one even wanted to disqualify them. What's going on at the moment is just one big scandal. They understand that this connection of unification of the right-wing parties and our connection within this list can lead to the victory for the Right.

"What is happening right now is that the Left has gone all-out. The request won't hold water, and by the way, we also turned to the Elections Committee Chairman and asked he reject Ra'am, Ta'al, Hadash, and Balad, all the anti-Zionist parties that want to wipe out the State of Israel. We have the answer to the Elections Committee, we have an answer that I'm working on and I can say they're simply not talking sense. You read all the quotes and introductions they collected, there are many archive pieces by Dr. Ben Ari that says that someone who is not loyal to the State of Israel should leave and they quote me saying it's necessary to legislate the death penalty for terrorists. This isn't racism, it's Zionism."

Ben-Gvir regrets that those who gave the "fuel" to the petitions to disqualify Otzma Yehudit were elements in our camp. "It pains me that the Left feeds on all kinds of people from the camp who began to say Nazi and Nuremberg Laws and all kinds of things that harmed not only Ben-Ari or Itamar Ben-Gvir but six million Jews who were murdered and massacred. And I think on a day like this all sorts of talkers in our camp must be taken into account. I'm amazed by the fact that they're defending those who want to erase this country as a Jewish State, and they want us removed."

Ben-Gvir refers to the Otzma Yehudit campaign video depicting a terrorist trying to stab a soldier, saying that Otzma will add another 100,000 new voters to the right-wing parties with such messages: "The people who vote for the right-wing parties want to see a situation where soldiers aren't threatened. Do you think that any of my dear friends from Gush Etzion wants to see a terrorist come in and stab soldiers, and the soldiers can't respond? The Military Advocate General's Office and all kinds of legal bodies have harmed the soldiers' ability to respond. Our goal is to increase the 100,000 voters we brought to this bloc and add another hundred thousand. The goal is to come and say that only we will protect the Right, that only we won't just talk and talk but we'll take action. Our people are wonderful with a base that has a lot of people who want to vote for the Right and I think there's no better option than uniting the right-wing parties."

He calls the unification with Otzma the important step of the elections, "from the moment we entered this union, this connection led to an amazing result. I remind you that a month ago Jewish Home Month was 1.4 and the National Union was 2 seats and suddenly we see results of seven-eight Knesset seats, ten Knesset seats. Apparently this combination not only didn't harm the unification of the right-wing parties, but on the contrary, it saved it and could be the most important move of the elections that saved the right-wing government."