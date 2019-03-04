Vatican to open archives on WW2-era Pope

Pope Francis announces archives on Pope accused of not saving Jews during the Holocaust 8 years early.

Pope Francis has decided to open the archives on Pope Pius Xll, the Pope during World War Two.

The decision may reveal the role Pius Xll played during the Holocaust. He has been accused of ignoring the plight of the Jewish people during the Holocaust and failing to take action to rescue Jews or stop the Nazi crimes.

"The Church is not afraid of history," Pope Francis said.

The Vatican normally opens the archives of a Pope's term 70 years after the end of the term, so the archives would have been opened in 2028. However, the Vatican has been called to open the archives earlier, while there are still Holocaust survivors who remain alive.

The archive will be opened on March 2, 2020.