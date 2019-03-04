Colonel (res.) Uri Shechter, a resident of Gush Etzion, eighth on the New Right list and a senior member of the Tzohar Rabbinical Organization, spoke to Arutz Sheva about his decision to run together with Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked.

"My interest in life is to do something about connecting to the people of Israel," Shechter said. "The unification of the right-wing parties is a wonderful list, but as in the army I had wonderful friends from all sectors, so to in life and work, so there is no reason that I should be in just one party."

"We saw how things that are done by a religious party are immediately turned into 'religionization.' Here we have people who are not religious and when they talk about connecting to a identity it is impossible to claim it is "religionization," he said.

As a resident of Gush Etzion and deputy head of the council, Shechter joins Minister Bennett's criticism of the prime minister: "The lack of treatment of terrorists during and after the attack, weakened the army. As deputy head of the council I was with the Ansbacher family and accompanied them during the difficult days."

"The heart breaks when you see that the house of the terrorist who was brutally murdered still stands, should have been destroyed within 12 hours without any trace of it. It is also time to promote construction in Judea and Samaria, Clinton and Obama and no longer with us. We have a friend in the White House, but the freeze continues. There is not one room available in Judea and Samaria today."