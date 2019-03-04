Bat Mitzvah for Holocaust survivors at Western Wall

After spending their childhoods in hiding from the Nazis, survivors celebrate the Bat Mitzvah they never had at the foot of the Temple Mount

Last week, a special Bat Mitzvah celebration was held at the Western Wall for a group of Holocaust survivors who could not celebrate their Bat Mitzvahs at their 12th birthday during World War Two.

The Bat Mitvah ceremony was held in the Western Wall tunnels, and was followed by a festive lunch. Certificates were given to the celebrants on the occasion.

The 'Bat Mitzvah girls' were brought from Holon, Bat Yam and Tel Aviv for the special event.

The event was organized by the Ezer Mitziyon organization's nursing department, which assists elderly people in Israel.