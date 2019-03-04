General Russo cleared for Knesset run

Attorney General says reserve duty is no basis not to allow retired general to run in second place on Labor party list.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit informed the Chairman of the Central Elections Committee that there is no reason not to include Major General (res.) Tal Russo on the Labor Party list.

According to the amendment to the Elections Law of 2007, the cooling-off period for senior members of the defense establishment is three years from the end of their term in office, instead of six months as was the case before the amendment was enacted.

Russo, who was placed in the number two spot on the Labor slate, had served until May 10, 2017, as IDF Major General in the reserves.

According to the attorney general, Russo's service in the reserves should not be considered permanent, according to the law's definition as a "permanent service" which must end before the cooling-off period of three years can begin.

Mandelblit wrote in his response that "reserve service under permanent conditions, as its name implies, is voluntary reserve service. This is not a service based on a permanent service obligation. From a material point of view, taking into account its various characteristics and nature, we are talking about a reserve service for all intents and purposes."

The attorney general further explained that the absence of any reference to reserve IDF duty in the law there is insufficient justification to allow Russo to run for the Knesset.