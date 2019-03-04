Blue and White leader accuses PM Netanyahu of scare tactics to boost Likud's poll numbers, calls for all 'sane Zionists' to join him.

Blue and White party chairman Benny Gantz attacked Prime Minister Netanyahu during a tour of party leaders in the north.

"All those who nosedive in the polls and begin to invent a question about going with [Ahmad] Tibi while they go with Kahanists - it's all a lie," Gantz said at a meeting with farmers at Yesod Hama'ala.

"We will call for a unity government with all the parties, [including] the Likud, to join us, along with everyone who is Zionist and sane," the former Chief of Staff said next to Yair Lapid, Moshe Ya'alon, and Gabi Ashkenazi.

"As friends and partners in the Blue and White leadership, we are very happy to arrive here in this very very beautiful and very important north," Gantz said.

"We have a long day ahead. We will be in several places, we will deal with essential matters of agriculture and the periphery and security, and we will do it with wonderful people," he added.

The Likud responded to Gantz's statement: "Lapid and Gantz have no government without including the bloc of the Arab parties. Ofer Shelah admitted that they would form a bloc with the Arab parties. Michael Biton said that they sat with them in the government. And Gantz ruled out serving in a coalition with Netanyahu. Therefore it is obvious that the election is about 'Bibi or Tibi.'"