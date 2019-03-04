'Mr. Prime Minister, you must issue a demolition order'

Bennett demands Netanyahu order demolition of home of terrorist who murdered Ori Ansbacher today to show his promises are not just words.

New Right party chairman Naftali Bennett called on Prime Minister Netanyahu to order the immediate demolition of the homes of terrorists instead of holding press conferences.

"Remember that after the terrible murder of Ori Ansbacher, Netanyahu sent people 'to measure the house of the terrorist for demolition'? And issued a series of aggressive statements to the media? So far, Netanyahu has not issued a demolition order for the murderer's house. It's as you heard," Bennett wrote on Twitter.

"Mr. Prime Minister: Today you must issue the demolition order. We'll support you. Just act for G-d's sake, said.

Bennett said this after Netanyahu promised to "speed up the demolition of terrorist homes." In response to the morning's terrorist attack, the prime minister said that "IDF soldiers acted quickly and eliminated the terrorists who threatened to run them over. We send our best greetings for a speedy recovery for the wounded.

"We will do everything to expedite the demolition of these murderers' houses, like that of Ori Ansbacher's murderer," Netanyahu said.