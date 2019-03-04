'I don't have much time left: I want to know where my son is'

Mother of Oron Shaul, whose body has been held by Hamas for over 4 years, blames those seeking the premiership for failure to bring him home

Zehava Shaul, the mother of soldier Oron Shaul, whose body has been held by the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza since Operation Protective Edge in 2014, has been coping with cancer for several years.

"I do not have much time left," Shaul said in an interview with Yedioth Ahronot. "I want Oron, my son, to be with me. Alive, wounded, and if he is dead I want him to have a proper burial."

Oron, a combat soldier in the 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade, was killed on July 20, 2014, in a battle in the Saja'iya neighborhood of Gaza. During the battle, an anti-tank missile was fired at the armored personnel carrier in which Oron was sitting, killing him and five other soldiers. Following the battle, Oron's body was seized by Hamas terrorists.

Zehava, his mother, said: "My health is not the best. I do not have much time left, and two weeks ago I lost consciousness after I was invited to talk to job candidates, including my nephew."

She pointed an accusing finger at Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, former Chiefs of Staff Benny Gantz, and Moshe Ya'alon, former head of the IDF Manpower Directorate Orna Barbivai, and former IDF Chief Rabbi Rafi Peretz.

"For four and a half years, all those who claimed the crown did nothing. They did not lift a finger to bring back my son. It happened on their shift. Benny Gantz is a charming man with a golden heart, but in terms of action? Nothing. He is not suited to running the country. None of them undertook to take care of Oron.

"I am in total uncertainty and I gave up because I reached the conclusion that nothing is being done," continued Shaul. "The prime minister knows only how to promise, but I do not know how to comply. I want to know about Oron's every step."

"We have petitioned the High Court of Justice, which explicitly stated that there is still no absolute certainty regarding Oron's fate, and that the decision to declare it void is not a substitute for absolute certainty."