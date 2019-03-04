Netanyahu: It won't be easy for me with Rivlin

PM says President unlikely to ask him to form next government if current poll trends continue.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who has met with a number of Likud ministers and MKs in recent days, told them that if the gap between the Likud and White White parties grows, President Rivlin will not force Netanyahu to form the next government.

"You know how easy it will be for me to be with the man sitting in the house across the hill," Netanyahu said, referring to President Rivlin.

According to Yehuda Schlesinger's report in the Yisrael Hayom newspaper, Likud leaders have decided to seak seats from the other right-wing parties so the Likud can catch up to Benny Gantz's Blue and White party.

Netanyahu instructed his people to deal only with one message - "Ganz is the left." "There is a public on the right who buys the bluff of Ganz and Lapid, and our job now is to pump them up and explain all the time that this is the left."

Thus, yesterday the Likud ministers were heard saying that "Ganz prefers the Arabs, so the elections are either Tibi or Bibi."

Another message that the prime minister sought to emphasize: There will be no unity government. According to him, there is no possibility of joining with the Blue and White Party, and after the elections the Likud will turn only to its natural partners on the right.