Simcha often translated as happiness or joy is a state of being that we would all like to be present in.

The month of Adar is a time when we are told to increase our Simcha. What is Simcha really and how can we increase it in our lives?

This question becomes all the more important when we're going through challenges and hard times. Can Simcha still be achieved even when times are tough?

