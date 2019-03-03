Widow of Ari Fuld accompanies their daughter at her wedding

Tamar Fuld, daughter of Ari Fuld who was murdered in a stabbing attack at the Gush Etzion intersection, was married this evening to Mechia Bizali, a graduate of the Atzmonah pre-military academy headed by Jewish Home Chairman Rabbi Rafi Peretz.

National Union Chairman MK Betzalel Smotrich congratulated and blessed the couple and tweeted "May the Creator of the universe complete this edifice! I'm just leaving the wedding of Tamar and Michia. What joy! Tamar is the daughter of Ari Fuld, who was murdered less than six months ago while rescuing others in a heroic pursuit after the terrorist who stabbed him. A hero of Israel in his life and death, and the brother of the great Eitan, my associate." [Eitan is Smotrich's parliamentary aid.]

Jewish Home Chairman Rabbi Rafi Peretz tweeted: "May happiness and rejoicing chase off sorrow and suffering! I'm at the wedding of Atzmona graduate Michia Bizali with Tamar Fuld, daughter of the hero of Israel Ari Fuld. Another Jewish Home was built in Eretz Israel," Peretz tweeted.