State Prosecutor: Nothing will deter us

State Prosecutor Shai Nitzan on Sunday afternoon responded to those who criticized the timing of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit's decision to indict Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

According to Nitzan, the decision to indict Netanyahu on bribery charges is not yet final.

"There is no basis to the claim that the decisions regarding Netanyahu's case were made due to foreign interests," he said. "The decisions were made based on pertinent issues only. There is no reason to wait with the decision until after the elections. The Israeli public deserves to know."

"We will continue to do our work like we have until now - with honesty and professionalism, thoroughly and efficiently. Nothing will deter us."

Following Mandelblit's announcement, the center-left bloc began rising in the polls, on Friday gaining a majority for the first time.