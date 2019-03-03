Kinneret level rises 7.5 cm over weekend

Since start of season, Kinneret has risen by one meter and 87cm, but also lacked 3.97 meters as of beginning of March. More rain expected.

Lake Kinneret's water level rose 7.5 centimeters over the weekend, the Water Authority announced today.

Since the beginning of the season, the Kinneret has risen by one meter and 87 centimeters, but still was missing 3.97 meters as of the beginning of March.

The weather today (Sunday) will be partly cloudy, and the north of the country may see light local rain. Temperatures will rise, but will still be lower than normal for the season. At night it will be partly cloudy with possibly local rain along the coast.

Tomorrow local rains are expected in the north and center of the country. Temperatures will drop slightly and be lower than normal. On Tuesday, local showers are expected in most parts of the country and there may be thunderstorms. Temperatures will be lower than normal and there is a risk of flooding in the southern and eastern ravines.

On Wednesday the weather will be partly cloudy and temperatures will rise slightly, but will still be slightly lower than usual for the season.