Letter from Rav Galai, Kanievsky, Edelstein & Stern

Four of the spiritual leaders of the Jewish People released a powerful statement this week, on behalf of a young man named Yitzchok Shlomo. Shlomo lost both parents to cancer over the course of just 4 months, and was left behind to care for his 12 siblings. The parentless family has since struggled to keep afloat, both emotionally and financially. Now Yitzchok is reportedly engaged, to a kallah who is also living in poverty. As the two approach their wedding date, many necessary expenses have yet to be covered. Their situation is such that Rav Shmuel Stern, Rav Shimon Galai, Rav Chaim Kanievsky, and Rav Gershon Edelstein have all vouched for their need. Read their powerful letter [HEBREW BELOW] to the public:

“I have a special request of our merciful brothers Bnei Yisroel, to have pity and mercy on the orphaned chosson Yitzchok Shlomo, who is left alone without a father and without a mother. He is supposed to get married without the support of his father and mother, and to his sorrow he must beg that we will stand by his side in his time of pain to lighten his burden of heavy expenses and rescue him from his dire straits.

With blessing,

Rav Shmuel Stern shlit”a

I agree with the double mitzvah of hachnosas kallah and supporting an orphan, and all those who have mercy [on the orphan], from Heaven they will have mercy on them to be blessed with all good things and nachas from all their descendants.

With blessing and respect for all those who donate and help,

Rav Shimon Galai shlit”a

I also agree

Rav Chaim Kanievsky shlit”a

I also agree

Rav Gershon Edelstein shlit"a”

