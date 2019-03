Urban Place opens in Jerusalem Coworking space network Urban Place launches J'lem branch with festive event. Mayor Moshe Lion praises the opening. Eliran Aharon,

Arutz Sheva Urban Place opens in Jerusalem Coworking space network Urban Place launched its fourth branch, in Jerusalem. The opening of the branch is intended to provide a solution for start-ups operating in the city, since this is only the second coworking space in Jerusalem.



The new Urban Place complex is located in the central bus station building right in front of the new railway station, conveniently near public transport.



