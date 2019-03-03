Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke this morning, Sunday, with ministers and MKs in the Likud, referring to the recommendations against him that could lead to an indictment.



"At the end of this election, the choice is between a weak left-wing government led by Lapid and Gantz and a strong right-wing Likud government under my leadership. The media will do everything so that the left wins," he said. “They waited for the attorney general. The mountain gave birth to a mouse, and that mouse will soon run away,” he said.



"Lapid and Gantz are trying to hide and camouflage as if they are not the left, and the media is trying to hide all sorts of things about Gantz. No, not what you think. They hide the fact that a year after Operation Protective Edge, Gantz participated in a memorial ceremony for a thousand Hamas terrorists killed in the operation. Look what the media hides about Gantz! That’s left. Gantz says he endangered Golani soldiers so as not to hurt the Palestinians, that's left."

"Today we hear that Lapid and Gantz say they will not sit with us but will sit with Tibi. Michael Biton said it this morning: They will sit with Tibi in the government! Their whole strategy is based on the idea that Lapid and Gantz are not left. We will make the truth clear to the public, the Likud can catch up and win.”