Representatives of the Israeli defense establishment have caused senior US senators to understand that it is best not to legislate the bill for American recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan, at least not at this time, Israel Hayom reported Saturday night.



The Israeli officials, representatives of the defense establishment, said at an internal meeting of members of the Senate that Israel's presence on the Golan Heights is a fact that in any case is not in dispute, and it is therefore unclear to them what the logic is in legislating a law that will only stimulate discussion of the subject.

Israeli opposition to the bill comes despite the support of both parties in the US. The paper noted that the bill was presented last week by Republican Senators Ted Cruz and Tom Cotton, and is also supported by senior Democratic figures.

The senators who heard the Israeli position as presented by the representatives were surprised because they believed that American recognition of Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights was an Israeli interest. According to Israel Hayom, the prime minister's office responded: "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken with President Trump many times, including only recently, about the need to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. From an examination conducted, no official in the Israeli defense establishment conveyed this message or messages in this spirit."