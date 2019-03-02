PM Netanyahu eulogizes minister's mother

Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) lost his mother Malka Katz on Saturday.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded, "My wife Sara and I share the pain Yisrael and Ronit Katz feel after the death of Yisrael's mother, Malka Katz.""

"Malka endured the suffering of the Holocaust, immigrated to Israel, and built a beautiful home and family which emanated a love of Israel and the nation. My wife Sara and I support the Katz family in their sorrow. May her memory be blessed."

Netanyahu paid condolences when he spoke with Katz a short time ago.

he funeral is scheduled for Sunday and will be held in Kfar Ahim in southern Israel.