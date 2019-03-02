'Shabbat shalom, there's a kidney waiting for you'

"Shabbat shalom, mister, we're happy to tell you that there's a kidney waiting for you at the hospital and you need to be in the operating room within the hour," police officers told a haredi man on Friday night.

The kidney recipient, who lives in Beit Shemesh, was rushed to the hospital in a police car.

The unusual cooperation resulted from the fact that the woman in charge of transplants at the hospital is the wife of a police officer. The woman attempted to reach the haredi patient by phone but failed, since religious Jews do not use phones on Shabbat or Jewish holidays.

Failing to reach the patient, she contacted her husband. He in turn contacted the Beit Shemesh police, who sent a squad car to inform him of the news.

When the Beit Shemesh officers realized that the man had no way of reaching the hospital, they transported him in their car, while working to clear the roads and ensure he would arrive at the hospital on time.

"We were happy to hear, a short time ago, that the operation was successful," the officers said. "We wish him a speedy recovery."