Bernie Sanders holds kickoff rally in Brooklyn

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders on Saturday held his kickoff campaign rally in Brooklyn, NY, ABC News reported.

Hundreds of fans attended the rally, which was held in Brooklyn College.

Sanders' campaign raised $6 million in the first 24 hours after his campaign announcement.

"It'll be stronger, it will be involving more people, it will be more diverse," Sanders told ABC on Friday.

A January poll by ABC News and Washington Post showed Sanders placing third, behind former Vice President Joe Biden and California Senator Kamala Harris.

However, according to Fox News, a more recent Granite State Poll showed Sanders as the leading Democratic candidate, followed by Biden and then Harris.