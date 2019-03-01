Wisconsin man sentenced to prison for threatening JCC

33-year-old Wisconsin man sent to three years in prison for writing threatening letters to Jewish Community Center in Whitefish Bay.

A 33-year-old Wisconsin man was sentenced on Friday to three years in prison for writing threatening letters to the Jewish Community Center in Whitefish Bay, reported the Milwaukee-based CBS 58 TV.

The letters written by Chadwick Grubbs caused the JCC to close multiple times after three threats in May 2018.

“All people have the right to practice their religious beliefs without fear of threats or violence,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband.

“Mr. Grubbs’ anti-Semitic actions have no place in our society today and the Department of Justice will continue to prosecute anyone who threatens to harm a community because of their faith,” he added.

The US District Attorney for Eastern Wisconsin is hoping the sentencing sends a clear message that hate crimes and threats will not be tolerated.

Grubbs was charged in September of 2018. He pleaded guilty in November 2018 to two counts of mailing threatening communications and one count of threatening to injure and destroy property by fire and an explosive.

The threatening letters stated that Grubbs was going to use guns to cause "maximum carnage" and explosives. Numbers and symbols associated with white supremacist ideology were used in the letters, according to CBS 58.

