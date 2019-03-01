Netanyahu: We're turning Israel into a rising global power

Netanyahus host Liberian Pres. Weah and his wife, says Israel is returning to Africa, becoming a 'global power.'

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara, on Friday morning hosted Liberian President George Manneh Weah and his wife Clar at the Prime Minister's Residence for breakfast.

"My wife and I are delighted to have you, Mr. President, and your wife, in Israel," Netanyahu said. "Liberia and Israel have a wonderful friendship. I visited your country recently. You are now visiting Israel and Jerusalem."

"We have common traditions and a common desire to see a better future for our people, and this visit, I’m sure, will enhance it. Aside from the fact that I’ve been a longtime admirer of a great athlete who is now a great leader."

Following the visit, Netanyahu said, "This morning I had a special pleasure. My wife and I hosted George Weah and his wife."

"Today George Weah is the President of Liberia but you might remember him as one of the greatest football players of all time, a wonderful man who loves Israel.

"I have met him many times and I said that I would invite him to Israel when he is president and I have kept my promise. He came and was extraordinarily impressed by the country. I told him that the next time he comes maybe we will play a little football but beyond this we are cooperating in an outstanding manner.

"Israel is returning to Africa in a big way. Africa is coming to Israel and so is the entire world. We are turning Israel into a rising global power."

