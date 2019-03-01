'Likud without PM Netanyahu is our partner'

Former Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon, who is one of the leaders of the "Blue and White" party, said his party would call the Likud and Labor parties the night after the elections in order to invite them to join the coalition.

The Blue and White party is made up of Benny Gantz's "Israel Resilience" party and MK Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party. A recent poll showed that the party would win 38 Knesset seats and the Likud party would win 29 seats.

Speaking to high school students in central Israel, Ya'alon said the first phone call would be to the Likud party, and only afterwards would Gantz call Labor leader Avi Gabbay.

"Who will we call first?" he asked. "First of all the LIkud, and immediately afterwards Labor. We think that the Likud without [Israeli PM Binyamin] Netanyahu is our partner. I won't get into everything the Likud went through over the past few years, but the basic idea is that the Likud party represents a large portion of Israelis."

"The political rivalry before the elections is rivalry, but we're going to lead, the Likud and Labor are going to need to be with us in the coalition. That's also true politically, so that we can minimize the smaller parties' ability to extort us."

On Thursday, Gantz promised that he would not sit together with PM Netanyahu after Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit decided to indict Netanyahu without a hearing.

"Tonight is a difficult evening for the State of Israel and its citizens," Gantz said Thursday. "An evening in which the Attorney General decides to file an indictment subject to a hearing against an incumbent Prime Minister is a painful evening for every Israeli patriot."

Turning to Netanyahu, Gantz continued, "I urge you to desist from the personal attacks on the senior officers you yourself appointed, and on the judicial system."