An earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale shook southern Peru on Friday morning, the US Geological Survey reported.

The quake occurred near the town of Azangaro at 4:50a.m. local time and was also felt in Bolivia, Brazil, and Chile.

Its epicenter is estimated to be 258 kilometers (160 miles) underground.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage to buildings.

Last week, an earthquake measuring 7.5 on the Richter scale struck neighboring Ecuador.