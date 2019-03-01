US: $1 million reward for info on Osama bin Laden's son

US State Department says Hamza bin Laden has threatened attacks against the US in revenge for his father's death.

The US State Department on Thursday announced a $1 million reward for anyone with information leading to the capture of terrorist mastermind Osama bin Laden's son Hamza.

Hamza, aged approximately 30, has threatened attacks against the US and its allies to avenge his father's death.

The State Department noted that the elder bin Laden was grooming his son to take over leadership of the terrorist organization, and that videos of Hamza threatening the US are available online.

In a statement, the State Department wrote: "The US Department of State's Rewards for Justice Program is offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to the identification or location in any country of al-Qa’ida (AQ) key leader Hamza bin Laden."

"Hamza bin Laden....is emerging as a leader in the AQ franchise. Since at least August 2015, he has released audio and video messages on the Internet calling on his followers to launch attacks against the United States and its Western allies, and he has threatened attacks against the United States in revenge for the May 2011 killing of his father by US service members.

"On January 5, 2017, the Department of State designated Hamza bin Laden as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist pursuant to Executive Order 13224. As a result of the designation, all of Hamza bin Laden’s assets based in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are frozen, and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with him."