Sheldon Adelson diagnosed with cancer

Jewish philanthropist's diagnosis discovered after attorney says he's unable to testify in court.

Jewish philanthropist Sheldon Adelson, who owns the free Israeli daily Israel Hayom, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and has been out of office since December, The Marker reported.

Sheldon Adelson and his wife Miriam were among the private donors who funded Israel's Beresheet spacecraft.

Adelson, 85, suffers from side effects of the medication he is taking to treat the disease, Los Vegas Sands spokesman Ron Reese said.

Adelson also suffers from peripheral neuropathy, which makes it difficult to walk.

The billionaire's illness was noticed after his attorney said that he could not bear witness in court due to health issues.

He has not attended Las Vegas Sands conferences since the company's quarterly reports came out on January 23.