Rainfall to continue over the weekend

On the edge of spring, Israelis brace for yet another wintry weekend.

The precipitation which caused the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) to rise six centimeters within twenty-four hours is expected to continue over the weekend.

Friday's weather will be mostly cloudy, with light rainfall in central and southern Israel. Temperatures will rise slightly but remain lower than seasonal average.

Friday night will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with local rainfall in northern and central Israel.

On Saturday, local rains will fall in northern and central Israel, and there may be isolated thunderstorms in the north. Temperatures will remain lower than seasonal average.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a rise in temperatures. Local rains will fall in northern Israel.

Monday will be partly cloudy, with local rainfall in northern and central Israel. Temperatures will remain steady.

Mount Hermon, Israel's highest mountain, received 20 centimeters of snow in the last storm, and its temperature is currently 4 degrees Celsius. The site is expected to open to visitors on Friday morning.