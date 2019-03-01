Condition of Argentina's chief rabbi improves

Rabbi Davidovich thanks hospital staff, media, and everyone praying for him.

The condition of Argentina's Chief Rabbi Gavriel Davidovich, continues to improve, Kan reported.

Rabbi Davidovich and his wife were brutally attacked in their Buenos Aires home earlier this week.

Rabbi Davidovich said his condition improves with each passing day, and thanked his family, friends, the hospital staff, everyone who is supporting and praying for him, and the media for the honor and sensitivity they showed after he was violently attacked.

Radio Jai's Miguel Steuermann said it's clear to the entire community that the attack on the Davidoviches was anti-Semitic.

"The attackers entered their home at 02:00, and immediately told him that they know he's the rabbi of the Jewish community. They tied him up, covered his head, and beat him hard until he lost consciousness. They broke his ribs," Steuermann said.

"If they just wanted to steal - they didn't have to beat him.

"Two Brazilian tourists who were at a bus stop near the house and heard what was happening and called the police. When the police came in they saw him lying on the floor."