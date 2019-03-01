Eurovision tickets sold within an hour and a half

10,000 tickets for 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv sold out after an hour and a half. Another sale will start around Passover.

The official ticket sales for the Eurovision Song Contest, which will be held in Tel Aviv in two months, began Thursday evening at 8:00 p.m., and the first 2,000 tickets were sold within the first ten minutes.

According to a report in Kan 11, within an hour and a half, all 10,000 tickets were sold out for the finals, but additional tickets will be available for purchase around the Passover holiday. A total of 35,000 tickets remain.

At the peak of the ticket sale, some 200,000 people visited the website.

The purchase time was initially limited to six minutes, but the time was extended to eight minutes and even to 12 after many customers complained that the time was not enough for them.

Tickets for the finals of the Eurovision Song Contest, which will take place on May 18 at the Tel Aviv Fairgrounds, range from 1,150 shekels for seats in the hall, to 1,350 shekels for the first rows.

A ticket for standing in the Golden Ring, very close to the stage, will cost 1,500 shekels. Prime-level seats, the best ones, will cost 1,700 shekels, and the Green Room - which includes food and drink - will cost 2,000 shekels. Tickets for the two semifinals, on May 14 and 16, will be cheaper: 750 shekels for seats in the hall; 1,000 shekels for seats on level 2; 1,150 shekels for standing in the Golden Ring; seats at prime level for 1,250 shekels; and sitting in the Green Room will bost 1,000 shekels per ticket.