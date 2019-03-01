Are you afraid to make Aliyah to Israel?

Israel's security issues along with biased (Jew-hating) media may effect Aliyah.

Dr. Sam Minskoff,

New olim arrive in Israel
Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, talks about the security situation for Jews in Israel and Jews in the Diaspora and how Aliyah is affected by it.

