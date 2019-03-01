The evolution of American Zionism: How did everything start?

What was the tension between assimilation and ethnic solidarity?

The Land Of Israel Network,

Jewish education
Jewish education
iStock

Hear about the American chapter of the Jewish story.

This segment traces the back story of the three waves of Jewish immigration to America and explores the tension between assimilation and ethnic solidarity.

Tags:Radio, The land of Israel network

More Arutz Sheva videos:


top