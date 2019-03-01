Definition of chutzpah? Poland demands an Israeli apology for suggesting they were complicit in the Holocaust.
Plus: the power of holy Jewish women around the world, working toward the Redemption.
Poland - We’re not your toy!
How is Poland not ashamed to demand an apology from Israel, after its citizens were actively involved in the horrors of the Holocaust?
Jewish students visit site of Auschwitz death camp in Poland
Yossi Zeliger/Flash 90
