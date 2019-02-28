Judge found guilty of cover-up in 1994 AMIA bombing

Former Argentinian judge and intelligence chief found guilty of cover-up in bombing of Jewish center. Former president acquitted.

The former judge who led the investigation into the deadly 1994 bombing of a Jewish center in Buenos Aires was jailed for his role in a cover-up Thursday by an Argentine court.

The court handed down jail sentences to Juan Jose Galeano and former Argentine intelligence chief Hugo Anzorreguy, but acquitted ex-president Carlos Memen.

They were among 13 defendants facing a slew of corruption and obstruction of justice charges in a four-year trial.

No-one has ever been convicted of the bombing of the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association (AMIA) center, which killed 85 people and injured hundreds.