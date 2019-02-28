'Police rush to send Jew to jail instead of Arab rioters'

Court bans Jewish man accused of graffiti at Gate of Mercy from the Old City of Jerusalem.

The Jerusalem Magistrate's Court on Thursday ordered the release of a Jewish man from Jerusalem who was arrested last Tuesday on suspicion of spraying graffiti on the Gate of Mercy (also known as the Golden Gate) in protest against the Arabs' illegal takeover of the area, following a wave of riots last week.

The detainee, who is married and the father of two, was released on bail and banned from the Old City.

The incident took place last Tuesday when an inscription was found on the outer wall of the Gate of Mercy quoting the book of Ezekiel: 'This gate is closed, for the G-d of Israel entered through it.'

The man, who was near the scene, was arrested on suspicion that he was the one who committed the act.

Attorney Avichai Hajabi.of the Honenu legal organization, who represents the man, stated: "The Israeli police continue to conduct discriminatory practices throughout the recent period. They want to arrest a Jewish man over graffiti, while over the weekend there were huge riots and we did not hear about one detainee being brought to court. But when a Jew [is involved], then they rush to send him t jail."

"It's a pity that the Israeli police only sought to release him after 48 hours. But when it comes to a disabled detainee, it's better late than never. We believe that the Israel Police should change the attitude toward Jews who come to the Temple Mount and preserve their right to worship there," Hajabi added.