'We will not be fourth-class citizens'

Each year, the management of Magen David Adom (MDA) announces that it will close the MDA ambulance stations in Judea and Samaria because of a shortage of funds, and every year the public's representatives in Judea and Samaria protests, the media joins, and after the heads of the municipalities turn to collect money from the Ministries of Health and Finance.

This year, too, the MDA management announced that it would close at least five vital MDA stations in Judea and Samaria on March 1. After the request of Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan and the heads of the Yesha Council, the health and welfare ministers announced that the stations would be closed at the end of March instead, However, the crisis has not yet been resolved.

Dagan demanded the implementation of a budget for emergency first aid in Judea and Samaria, as is done in the Gaza envelope and in all parts of the country, and that this crisis would not be repeated next year.

"This method that we have to run every year to bring money for emergency medicine to our residents is not logical. It is blatant discrimination and the abandonment of the lives of the residents of Judea and Samaria. We are not fourth-class citizens," Dagan said.

Dagan referred the claims to both MDA and the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Finance. "It is inconceivable that any place in the State of Israel except Judea and Samaria would not be budgeted in this area. Would anyone have thought of not budgeting Hadera for emergency medicine?"

"It is not clear to me why there are those who think there is a logic in removing Judea and Samaria from the budget. We are not ready to continue playing this game. We do not need to be hostages in the game between the Ministry of Finance and Health and MDA, Dagan added, thanking Minister Litzman and Minister Haim Katz, who also helped to prevent the closure of the stations.