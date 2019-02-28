Kinneret level rises 6 cm within 24 hours

Rain to continue as snow falls on Mount Hermon. By afternoon snow on high northern mountains. During night, rains and winds will weaken.

At the beginning of the week the Kinneret level rose above the lower red line, and the water level continued to rise at an accelerated pace in the past 24 hours following the wave of rain.

Water Authority data shows the level rose by six centimeters during the last 24 hours and this morning stands at 212 meters and 91.5 centimeters below sea level.

The current level is 8.5 cm higher than the lower red line and 4 meters and 11.5 centimeters from the upper red line that marks a full Kinneret.

Today occasional rain is expected accompanied by thunderstorms and hail from the north of the country to the Negev. There is fear of floods in the southern and eastern ravines, and strong winds continue to blow. The south may be hazy. On the Hermon it will continue to snow, and in the afternoon it may even snow on the high peaks of the northern mountains. All day long it will be colder than usual for the season. At night rains and winds will weaken but there is still fear of floods in the eastern and southern wadis.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, and light rain will fall mainly in the center and south of the country. It will continue to be unusually cold for the season. On Saturday, local rains will continue to fall in northern and central Israel. Temperatures will still be lower than normal for the season. Sunday will be partly cloudy and temperatures will rise. In the north of the country slight local rainfall is still possible.