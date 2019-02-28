Today: AG expected to announce decision on cases against PM

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit is expected to announce today his decision regarding the corruption cases against Netanyahu.

It is estimated that in Case 1000, regarding alleged expensive gifts received by Netanyahu, Mandelblit will announce that he has decided to indict the prime minister, subject to a hearing, for fraud and breach of trust.

Regarding Case 4000, Mandelblit is expected to say that he has decided to put Netanyahu and Bezeq communications company owner Shaul Elovitch on trial for bribery.

Regarding Case 2000, alleging a quid pro quo with Yediot Aharonot owner Arnon "Noni" Mozes, it is estimated that Netanyahu will be tried for fraud and breach of trust.