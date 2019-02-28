Schindler's personal possessions to be auctioned off

Boston-based auction house to put up several personal possessions of German industrialist who saved about 1,200 Jews during World War II.

Several personal possessions of Oskar Schindler, the German industrialist who saved the lives of about 1,200 Jews during World War II, are up for auction, The Associated Press reported on Wednesday.

Schindler’s Longines wristwatch, a compass he and his wife reportedly used in 1945 as they fled advancing Russians, two Parker fountain pens, and several other items will be sold by Boston-based RR Auction.

The belongings being sold as a package are expected to fetch about $25,000 in the auction that ends March 6.

RR’s Executive Vice-President Bobby Livingston said the possessions are from the estate of Schindler’s wife, Emilie, who died in 2001.

Schindler died in anonymity in Germany in 1974 at the age of 66. The industrialist's story was the focal point of director Steven Spielberg's Oscar-winning film "Schindler's List" in 1993.

In 2016, more than 70 letters from Jews saved from the Nazis by Schindler were auctioned off.

A year earlier, a letter written by Schindler to his bookkeeper Itzhak Stern went on sale online.

In 2013, blueprints for an expansion of Schindler's Poland factory during World War II were sold at an auction online for $63,426.