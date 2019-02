Democratic politician who challenged Ted Cruz for Texas Senate seat could announce a campaign for president soon.

Democratic politician Beto O'Rourke will likely announce a campaign for president soon, confidants close to the former El Paso congressman told The Dallas Morning News on Wednesday.

Numerous people close to O'Rourke said they expect him to announce his presidential campaign within weeks. O'Rourke would not reveal his future political plans except to say he has made up his mind.

"Amy and I have made a decision about how we can best serve our country," he said in an exclusive statement to The Dallas Morning News. "We are excited to share it with everyone soon."

O’Rourke ran against incumbent Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz in the November midterm elections, but lost. Since then, according to The Dallas Morning News, he has been weighing how to "best serve the country." His political options have been to run for president or for Texas' other Senate seat, held by John Cronyn.

Should he join the presidential race, O'Rourke would join a large Democratic Party primary field.

Numerous candidates have already announced their intention to challenge President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Cory Booker, and Senator Bernie Sanders.

Other potential candidates include former Vice President Joe Biden, who recently claimed he is the “most qualified” person to serve as president, fueling speculation that he might make a 2020 bid for the White House, and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who said recently he would decide by the end of the month whether to seek the presidency.