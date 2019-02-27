Blue and White 'pursues legal action' over social media smear

“Yesterday it was a blood libel over the graves of fallen soldiers. Tonight it is baseless slander about Benny and his days in the 1970s."

Benny Gantz's Blue and White party on Wednesday flatly rejected a Facebook post smearing the former chief of staff, and said that it is pursuing legal action.



“A blatant lie.

“Yesterday it was a blood libel, over the graves of fallen soldiers. Tonight it is baseless slander about Benny and his days at Hakfar Hayarok in the 1970s.

“The political incitement has reached a new low. We are pursuing legal action,” the party said.



The storm on the internet began after an Israeli resident living in the US claimed that the head of the ‘Blue and White party sexually harassed her about 40 years ago when she was 14 and studied in Hakfar Hayarok youth village..



The Likud said in response, "The Likud has nothing to do with the publication about Benny Gantz on social media."