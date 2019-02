Netanyahu expected to be charged with breach of trust and bribery. PM's associates: The charges are "absurd."

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit is expected to announce tomorrow (Thursday) that he has decided to file an indictment against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, subject to a hearing.

Netanyahu will be charged with breach of trust in Case 2000 and bribery in case 4000, according to Channel 12 News.

Officials close to the prime minister responded to the report on Wednesday, saying that "the accusations of bribery are absurd. Netanyahu did not receive anything from Elovitch and gave him nothing."

"All the decisions on Bezeq were approved by all the responsible regulators and the prime minister acted flawlessly, as the Justice Ministry stated in an official document. Blaming two and a half articles on the internet on a bribe is an absurd step that has no precedent in legal history. This card tower will soon collapse."