Family of rape victim and attorneys try in vain to receive information according to Victims of Crime Law.

Three Bedouin youths from Rahat suspected of the shocking rape of a 13-year-old Jewish girl in the Rishon Lezion area were released Monday from detention, reports Hakol Hayehudi.

The minor’s family had tried since Monday morning to find out whether the suspects were brought to court for release or extension of their remand under the crime victims law that requires authorities to update the victim’s families the status of the case and the status of the suspects.

However, repeated requests to the police station by family members and their lawyer were not answered. After several requests, the case was transferred to the state prosecutor's office, who also did not report anything of substance to the family.

Only Monday night, when the family members including the minor were in a state of anxiety over the possibility that the suspects were released, and after another appeal, they were told that the suspects had already been released on orders from the state prosecutor's office. It is unclear whether restrictive conditions were imposed on them.