Former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf has said India could "finish us by attacking with 20 (nuclear) bombs" if Pakistan launched even a single nuclear attack on the neighboring country, according to Karachi-based newspaper Dawn.

The former Pakistan President's comment comes over a week after an attack that killed 40 Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, claimed by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Musharraf also claimed that Israel wanted to establish relations with Pakistan, reports India Today. The All-Pakistan Muslim League (APML) chief, who is leaving in self-exile in the UAE, said he is ready to return to Pakistan once he sees the political environment in his country favorable.

Tensions in the region were highlighted when the Indian Air Force (IAF) shot down a Pakistan Air Force's F-16 jet today in Lam valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera sector, according to Zee News. Three aircraft had violated and crossed into Indian air space in retaliatory fire at the Line of Control.

According to emerging reports, a parachute was seen dropping from the F-16 aircraft which was going down. The condition of the pilot is unknown, reported news agency ANI.

Three jets violated Indian air space and crossed the Line of Control to enter Jammu and Kashmir. Officials said the jets entered Poonch and Nowshera sectors but were repelled by Indian Air Force aircraft patrolling the area.

The aircraft reportedly entered up to two kilometres inside Indian territory but retreated after being intercepted by IAF fighters.

There are also reports from Baluchistan that Iran has deployed jet fighters on the Pakistani border.

Reuters India's Border Security Force soldiers patrol fenced border with Pakistan