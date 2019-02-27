Soldier wounded in Givat Assaff attack moved to rehab hospital

Soldier wounded in terror attack 2 months ago moved from Hadassah hospital to Tel Hashomer Hospital, remains unconscious.

picture used with permission of family

IDF soldier Nathaniel Felber, who was wounded in the terrorist shooting attack at the Givat Assaf Junction in December, was released from Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital last month and transferred to Tel Hashomer hospital for rehabilitation.

Felber, who serves in the Netzach Yehudah battalion, spent many days in the neurosurgery unit at Hadassah Hospital in very serious condition.

Felber remains unconscious more than two months after the attack and is listed in stable condition.

Two soldiers were murdered in the

at the Givat Assaf Junction, while Felber and another soldier were critically wounded in the attack.