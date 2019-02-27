In statement aimed directly at President Trump, Bennett says plans for Palestinian state being made 'over the heads' of the Jewish people.

Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennett (New Right) spoke out on the soon-to-be-released American Middle East peace plan Wednesday, directly addressing President Donald Trump.

During his address Wednesday morning at the Muni-Expo 2019, a conference on local government, Bennett called President Trump a “true friend to Israel,” while urging the administration to immediately release its “Deal of the Century” plan for a final status agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

“Israel has no greater friend than the United States of America,” Bennett said. “It is a friendship based on trust and shared values. And there is no doubt that you, President Trump, are a true friend to Israel.

“However, friends do not keep secrets from each other. ‏We all know the ‘Deal of the Century’ will be launched right after the Israeli elections. But we, the Israelis, are in the dark about the plan itself.

“It seems that everybody is in the loop, planning this Palestinian state right over our heads. The Americans. The Saudi Prince. The Palestinians. The Jordanian King. Even Erdogan of Turkey, an outspoken anti-Semite! Even he's in the loop! Everybody's in the picture. Everybody but us, the people of Israel.

‏”The Israeli public is facing a crucial election, a referendum on the creation of a Palestinian terror state, which will threaten our very existence. This is not a theory, this is about the lives of our children.

“But what is the deal of the century? Why is it being hidden from us? It's as if surgeons are planning to take out part of our body, but won't tell us anything about it.”