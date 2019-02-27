Minnesota senator blasts Otzma Yehudit - Jewish Home alliance

Senator running for Democratic nomination for president slams alliance between Jewish Home and Otzma Yehudit. 'This is wrong.'

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, an announced candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, cited the American Jewish Committee in condemning the right-wing Israeli party Otzma Yehudit.

In a tweet posted Sunday evening, the Minnesota lawmaker included a link to an article about the Otzma Yehudit party, which is led by former members of the banned Kach party of Rabbi Meir Kahane.

“This is wrong and has been rightly condemned. To quote the American Jewish Committee, ‘[The views of Otzma Yehudit] do not reflect the core values that are the very foundation of the State of Israel,’” she tweeted.

Klobuchar did not mention Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who is said to have helped broker the deal that brought Otzma Yehudit together with the Jewish Home party in an attempt to shore up his right-wing bloc.

Klobuchar is the candidate most closely aligned with AIPAC, which has also agreed with the denouncement of the party by the AJC and several other centrist American Jewish groups. She appeared last March at AIPAC’s annual conference. Netanyahu is scheduled to appear at the conference this year two weeks before Israel’s national elections on April 9.